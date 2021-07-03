Pazyryk Carpet Store

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! Have you ever heard of Pazyryk? Pazyryk is the oldest carpet in the world that was discovered in Russia, but its patterns are related to ancient Iran! The logo of this design was inspired by one of the Pazyryk drawings and the carpets you see in the picture are Iranian hand-woven carpets! Hope you enjoy! I hear your suggestions. Goodbye 👋