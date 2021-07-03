ESLOOM GRAPHIC

Pazyryk Carpet Store

Pazyryk Carpet Store design logo
Hello! Have you ever heard of Pazyryk? Pazyryk is the oldest carpet in the world that was discovered in Russia, but its patterns are related to ancient Iran! The logo of this design was inspired by one of the Pazyryk drawings and the carpets you see in the picture are Iranian hand-woven carpets! Hope you enjoy! I hear your suggestions. Goodbye 👋

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
