Khaled Mareiy

DailyUI 002 . Credit Card Checkout

Khaled Mareiy
Khaled Mareiy
  • Save
DailyUI 002 . Credit Card Checkout web design graphic design branding ui illustration website ux logo icon design colors
Download color palette

Hello !

This is my second day of the Daily UI Challenge!
For this first challenge, the theme is : Credit Card Checkout.

Hope you like it!

Khaled Mareiy
Khaled Mareiy

More by Khaled Mareiy

View profile
    • Like