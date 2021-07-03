Matthew Shea

Portfolio Take 2

Matthew Shea
Matthew Shea
Hire Me
  • Save
Portfolio Take 2 project product design web design portfolio logo sketch interface design ux ui
Download color palette

👋 Dribbblers!
Take 2 on my personal portfolio design, created in Sketch and built in Webflow. What do you think?
Thanks for viewing ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Matthew Shea
Matthew Shea
UI & UX Designer, Artist, Gamer & Nerd
Hire Me

More by Matthew Shea

View profile
    • Like