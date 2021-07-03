Arman Jahir

Brochure Design | Proposal Design | Bifold Brochure

Brochure Design | Proposal Design | Bifold Brochure
Hello there,
This is about Insurance brochure design for PHELAN CASWELL INSURANCE company. They asked me for a modern, creative design, and this is the final output of the design. I do all kinds of bifold, trifold design, multi-pages brochure, business brochure, company profile,proposal, booklet, business plan, travel planner, book design, e-book, and magazine design etc.

KEY FEATURES OF THIS BROCHURE :
* A4 Portrait
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Clean, modern, creative flyer design
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File.

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?

GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!

