Ovi Banik

Flashee Logo Design

Ovi Banik
Ovi Banik
  • Save
Flashee Logo Design typography simple modern minimal media audio flash light branding graphic design ui illustration design minimalist creative favicon logotype logo identity brand
Download color palette

As the buyer wants that coffee cup from the google, so I arrange the texts around the cup. Also he wants the packaging design. You can get any type of Logo Design like Textual, Iconic, Abstract, Typography, Calligraphy etc.
You will find my other works here :-
-------------------------------------
Behance
Twitter
Instagram
Pinterest
Facebook
-------------------------------------
Please contact me here for Graphic Works.
ovibanik289@gmail.com
-------------------------------------
Thank you.

Ovi Banik
Ovi Banik

More by Ovi Banik

View profile
    • Like