Bifold Brochure | Business Brochure | Brochure Design

Bifold Brochure | Business Brochure | Brochure Design
Hello there,
This is about bifold brochure design for PHELAN CASWELL INSURANCE company. They asked me for a modern, creative design, and this is the final output of the design. I do all kind of bifold, trifold design, multi-pages brochure and magazine design.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* A4 Portrait Size
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Clean, modern, creative flyer design
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File.

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?

GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!

