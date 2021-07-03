Cristian Dragos
Prowash Branding

Prowash Branding design logo visual identity graphic design logo design branding
Prowash Branding design logo visual identity graphic design logo design branding
Prowash Branding design logo visual identity graphic design logo design branding
  1. prowash_branding_01.png
  2. prowash_branding_03.png
  3. prowash_branding_02.png

Hello everyone! Did you miss us? Of course, you did! We are working on several big projects right now, but we can't leave you without inspiration.
Today's image is about the new brand identity of a company whose field of activity is Self Service Car Wash. After exploring several directions we have the final logo! What do you think about it?
Follow our team for more and if you like our work, let's have a talk: contact@ink9.com

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
INK9 Creative Agency
Creating unique designs for unique customers.
