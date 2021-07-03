Ekaterina Savvateeva

Metronome app

Ekaterina Savvateeva
Ekaterina Savvateeva
  • Save
Metronome app list splash metronome application app design app uiux ui figma
Download color palette

Hello designers!
Check out my new job - design for the Metronome app for musicians. I would be glad to see your ratings!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Ekaterina Savvateeva
Ekaterina Savvateeva

More by Ekaterina Savvateeva

View profile
    • Like