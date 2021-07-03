Cover Design | Front Cover | Back Cover | Business Cover

Arman Jahir

Hello there,
This is about brochure front and back cover design for PHELAN CASWELL INSURANCE company. They asked me for a modern, creative design, and this is the final output of the cover design. I do all kind of cover design and brohure and magazine design.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* A4 Portrait Size
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Clean, modern, creative flyer design
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File.

