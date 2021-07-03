Jerry Borunda Junior

UI Slider Styles

Jerry Borunda Junior
Jerry Borunda Junior
  • Save
UI Slider Styles
Download color palette

Finally had some free time to play with ui styles for sliders. Heavy text and thick lines really contrasts beautifully with neumorphism.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Jerry Borunda Junior
Jerry Borunda Junior

More by Jerry Borunda Junior

View profile
    • Like