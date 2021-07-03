Arman Jahir

Cover Design | Brochure Design | Business Cover | Magazine Cover

Arman Jahir
Arman Jahir
  • Save
Cover Design | Brochure Design | Business Cover | Magazine Cover ads one pager flyer creative cover professional cover creative cover design business brochure brochure design front cover presentation cover company cover brochure cover magazine cover cover design cover bifold brochure agency brochure branding graphic design brochure
Download color palette

Hello there,
This is about brochure cover design for PHELAN CASWELL INSURANCE company. They asked me for a modern, creative design, and this is the final output of the cover design. I do all kind of cover design and brohure and magazine design.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* A4 Portrait Size
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Clean, modern, creative flyer design
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File.

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?

GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!

Arman Jahir
Arman Jahir

More by Arman Jahir

View profile
    • Like