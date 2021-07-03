Cover Design | Brochure Design | Business Cover | Magazine Cover

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello there,
This is about brochure cover design for PHELAN CASWELL INSURANCE company. They asked me for a modern, creative design, and this is the final output of the cover design. I do all kind of cover design and brohure and magazine design.
IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* A4 Portrait Size
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Clean, modern, creative flyer design
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File.
DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?
GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!