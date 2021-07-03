Michael Keesee

Simian Diablo Logo (Option 1)

Simian Diablo Logo (Option 1) gorilla monkey illustration design hand lettering hand drawn type logo design brand identity branding logo
Logo option #1 for Simian Diablo, a bold, edgy apparel brand for millennials modeled after brands like Robert Graham, Golfwang, and Supreme.

