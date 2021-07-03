Helena Olson

Maragold Designs

Helena Olson
Helena Olson
Hire Me
  • Save
Maragold Designs bags pouches purses fashion leather design mark logo brand branding
Download color palette

Branding for my lovely client, Maragold Designs! Her work is inspired by her time in Italy which instilled an appreciation for the craftsmanship and artisan tradition of leather working. Check out her shop here: maragolddesigns.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Helena Olson
Helena Olson
Shining in thoughtful, typography-driven identities
Hire Me

More by Helena Olson

View profile
    • Like