Arman Jahir

Flyer Design | Business Flyer | Corporate Flyer Health Flyer

Arman Jahir
Arman Jahir
  • Save
Flyer Design | Business Flyer | Corporate Flyer Health Flyer bifold brochure illustrator indesign brochure agency brochure branding company flyer event flyer health flyer corporate flyer flyers flyer design graphic design
Download color palette

Hello there,
This is about business flyer design for PHOENIX company. They asked me for a clean, modern, creative flyer to promote their services and this is the final output of the flyer.

IT' S KEY FEATURES :
* A4 Portrait Size
* Fully Editable Design
* Free Fonts Used
* Premium Photo Used
* Unique Design and Artwork
* Creative manual design
* Clean, modern, creative flyer design
* Following Brand Guideline
* 300 DPI
* CMYK Color Mode
* Print Ready File
* PDF
* Adobe InDesign File.

DO YOU WANT TO PURCHASE AN ORDER OR HIRE REMOTELY?

GET IN TOUCH HERE
Email: armanjahir65@gmail.com
WhatsApp/Phone: +88 01837926965
Get Service, Grow Business!

Arman Jahir
Arman Jahir

More by Arman Jahir

View profile
    • Like