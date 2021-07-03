Ibnul Mubin Niloy

Creative Social Media Post: Photo Manipulation

Ibnul Mubin Niloy
Ibnul Mubin Niloy
  • Save
Creative Social Media Post: Photo Manipulation online poster creative post social media creative marketing facebook delivary order mobile food restaurant photo manipulation photoshop design illustration graphic design
Download color palette

These are photo manupulation projects made for Chuibhuna Express, an online restaurant based on Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Ibnul Mubin Niloy
Ibnul Mubin Niloy

More by Ibnul Mubin Niloy

View profile
    • Like