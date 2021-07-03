Filip Ivanović

Home page redesign - Tarpoš

adobe photoshop figma web design
This is my first personal project. I redesigned premium vinery and restaurant website homepage. I tried making my design look premium and more minimal than their current website. Hope you guys like it! Any kind of feedback would be appreciated and very helpful because I am trying to improve my skills and eventually find job.
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/filip-ivanovic-534809214
Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~0156e00ab6ba9cf8ae

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
