Micheal Johnson

Imago portrait 01

Micheal Johnson
Micheal Johnson
  • Save
Imago portrait 01 logo illustration illustrator portrait vector
Download color palette

Self portrait made in Adobe illustrator, I wanted to experiment with stylized color while keeping realistic form. Designed for social media application.

C348CCCE-A7A8-41D6-8F14-4A33DBC810C3.jpeg
400 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Micheal Johnson
Micheal Johnson

More by Micheal Johnson

View profile
    • Like