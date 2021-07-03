Aline Crab

Strawberry ice cream tastes especially good at summer!

Strawberry ice cream tastes especially good at summer!
Once I've been practicing monochromatic coloring and that's what came out – a cute bear character!🐾
He has a few friends living inside the box that he's sitting on the top of. When they found out that their friend Bear is taking a picture, they decided to sneak out to participate too.
They're a bit shy, by the way (✿◕‿◕✿)

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
