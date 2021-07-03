Antonio De Jesus

Popklass, the all-in-one website and reservation platform

Antonio De Jesus
Antonio De Jesus
Hire Me
  • Save
Popklass, the all-in-one website and reservation platform reservation system registration ui logo illustration branding adobe ux design ui ux ui ux design product id product design
Download color palette

Art studios/ Paint and Sip venues are complicated businesses to run. Marketing, building, scheduling events, managing staff, receiving payments, all while staying on brand, are complex tasks that are part of the business model. While there are many website builders, ticketing platforms, and different software solutions to manage reservations, these can often be cost-prohibitive and unintuitive to use for many studio owners.

My solution was Popklass. I created Popklass, the all-in-one event creation and publishing platform to eliminate a few pain points for events organizers, among them, the need to manage multiple websites (one for welcoming their customer, and a third-party ticketing platform)

The all-in-one website and ticketing system is great for art schools, dance studios, and the paint and sip studios. The Popklass platform is filled with features to solve the registration process while staying in the brand.

Antonio De Jesus
Antonio De Jesus
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Antonio De Jesus

View profile
    • Like