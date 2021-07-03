Popklass, the all-in-one website and reservation platform

Art studios/ Paint and Sip venues are complicated businesses to run. Marketing, building, scheduling events, managing staff, receiving payments, all while staying on brand, are complex tasks that are part of the business model. While there are many website builders, ticketing platforms, and different software solutions to manage reservations, these can often be cost-prohibitive and unintuitive to use for many studio owners.

My solution was Popklass. I created Popklass, the all-in-one event creation and publishing platform to eliminate a few pain points for events organizers, among them, the need to manage multiple websites (one for welcoming their customer, and a third-party ticketing platform)

The all-in-one website and ticketing system is great for art schools, dance studios, and the paint and sip studios. The Popklass platform is filled with features to solve the registration process while staying in the brand.