logo for a Tech Company Coin Ceylon

logo for a Tech Company Coin Ceylon minimal logo logo
Client brief :
The project is to design a logo for a Tech Company focused on a specialized category field. The colour combinations & designs are open for creativity. Blue & Gold (yellow/orange) preferred but not compulsory. Please make sure to submit designs in white backgrounds.
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
