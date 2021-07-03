Ibrahim Elmalky

Education Agency

Ibrahim Elmalky
Ibrahim Elmalky
  • Save
Education Agency steam education ux graphic design animation
Download color palette

An integrated system that works to empower young people with the skills of the twenty-first century by using advanced educational tools based on the STEAM educational method, such as robots, tri-printing, the Internet of things, and others, which support the fourth industrial revolution with the aim of improving learning outcomes, preparing students for future jobs and adopting Innovators for

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Ibrahim Elmalky
Ibrahim Elmalky

More by Ibrahim Elmalky

View profile
    • Like