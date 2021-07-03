𓁹

LANDING PAGE

𓁹
𓁹
  • Save
LANDING PAGE graphic design ux design ui
Download color palette

landing page(portfolio).

*there's more at the bottom.
*figures used are NOT accurate.
*featured projects are NOT mine.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
𓁹
𓁹

More by 𓁹

View profile
    • Like