Jomar Serpa

My flat character animation

Jomar Serpa
Jomar Serpa
  • Save
My flat character animation motion graphics animation
Download color palette

I created a version of myself for an animation work and decided to share it with you.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Jomar Serpa
Jomar Serpa

More by Jomar Serpa

View profile
    • Like