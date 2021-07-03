Grow With Us!

Here's a print ad I created for Somerfield Farms. The goal of the design was to attract farmers to partner with the client and grow their berry varieties.

The ad ran in the North American Raspberry & Blackberry Association newsletter, so I suggested showcasing raspberries. With this beautiful photograph by Viktor Talashuk on Unsplash, we were able to keep a consistent color theme and emphasize the copy while displaying a relevant example of the product.