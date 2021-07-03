Mohd Matloob
Argent Studio

Crunchy DeFi LP Lockers & Vesting Screen

Mohd Matloob
Argent Studio
Mohd Matloob for Argent Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Crunchy DeFi LP Lockers & Vesting Screen bitcoin ethereum matloob mehrab web app dashboard stats banking finance blockchain
Crunchy DeFi LP Lockers & Vesting Screen bitcoin ethereum matloob mehrab web app dashboard stats banking finance blockchain
Download color palette
  1. Crunchy 1.png
  2. Crunchy Meat Lockers.jpg

Working on one of the best DeFi protocols of the time. Crunchy an amazingly rewarding platform recently sold 19,000,000.00 Tokens in the pre sale. Needed an amazing responsive web/mobile app design.

Want something similar? We are open to new contracts.
Matloobmehrab@gmail.com

Argent Studio
Argent Studio
Digital agency helping brands build amazing platforms
Hire Us

More by Argent Studio

View profile
    • Like