Munchy Trail Mix

Good food that tastes Naughty
With everyone staying at home in these uncertain times keeping healthy and staying fit has become a priority to a lot of people. I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that food that is good for you has to taste horrible. I thought about how I could create a fictional brand that not only looked good but could pass the health test and in theory would also be good for you.
Munchy is a Brand that makes eating healthy look and feel fun and with that in mind I felt it was important to make the brand bold, bright and approachable.