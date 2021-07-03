Munchy Trail Mix

Good food that tastes Naughty

With everyone staying at home in these uncertain times keeping healthy and staying fit has become a priority to a lot of people. I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that food that is good for you has to taste horrible. I thought about how I could create a fictional brand that not only looked good but could pass the health test and in theory would also be good for you.

Munchy is a Brand that makes eating healthy look and feel fun and with that in mind I felt it was important to make the brand bold, bright and approachable.