Reyhan Tamang

Daily UI #004

Reyhan Tamang
Reyhan Tamang
  • Save
Daily UI #004 branding website ui graphic design design dailyui app ux
Download color palette

#004 #DailyUI
For the fourth day, my design was to make a calculator. My design is inspired from an old casio calculator which I had from school.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Reyhan Tamang
Reyhan Tamang

More by Reyhan Tamang

View profile
    • Like