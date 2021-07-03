UI Redesign: Shark Trust Citizen Science

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A UI redesign of The Shark Trust's scientific recording platform.
This was a UI focused project with some UX considerations. The main purpose of this project was to encourage the general public to record their sightings of sharks/rays and their eggcases around the British coast.
The current site can be found here https://recording.sharktrust.org/
I am not affiliated with The Shark Trust in any way, I simply admire their work in shark conservation.
