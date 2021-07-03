Bobbi Brant

UI Redesign: Shark Trust Citizen Science

UI Redesign: Shark Trust Citizen Science
A UI redesign of The Shark Trust's scientific recording platform.

This was a UI focused project with some UX considerations. The main purpose of this project was to encourage the general public to record their sightings of sharks/rays and their eggcases around the British coast.

The current site can be found here https://recording.sharktrust.org/

I am not affiliated with The Shark Trust in any way, I simply admire their work in shark conservation.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
