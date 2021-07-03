Pradyumna Srivastava

mettro. | Reimagining Gaming

mettro. | Reimagining Gaming
The virtue of gaming is boldness, speed and focus. This abstract paint and modern shine, would make you indulge yourself more into the arena. Now, this one is designed in Autodesk Fusion and Rendered on Blender3D.

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
