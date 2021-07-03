🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
For this project, I collaborated with three of my colleagues to explore an opportunity space for our brand of choice, Hired.com.
The objective of this project case study was to create a stand-alone product to partner with an established brand, in this case, hired.com. Our assignment was “Social good and community subject. We chose to solve a problem within the scope of Autism spectrum high functioning individuals seeking work.
Our solution was Hired Neurodiverse. We created a tool for the Neurodiverse community lacking access to work search and support dedicated to the Autism community. The user-friendly desktop and mobile app allow the neurodiverse individual to learn about job openings, get inspired, and apply at workplaces that will support them.