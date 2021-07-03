Antonio De Jesus

Hired Neurodiverse

Antonio De Jesus
Antonio De Jesus
Hire Me
  • Save
Hired Neurodiverse ui logo illustration branding adobe ux design ui ux ui ux design product id product design
Download color palette

For this project, I collaborated with three of my colleagues to explore an opportunity space for our brand of choice, Hired.com.

The objective of this project case study was to create a stand-alone product to partner with an established brand, in this case, hired.com. Our assignment was “Social good and community subject. We chose to solve a problem within the scope of Autism spectrum high functioning individuals seeking work.

Our solution was Hired Neurodiverse. We created a tool for the Neurodiverse community lacking access to work search and support dedicated to the Autism community. The user-friendly desktop and mobile app allow the neurodiverse individual to learn about job openings, get inspired, and apply at workplaces that will support them.

Antonio De Jesus
Antonio De Jesus
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Antonio De Jesus

View profile
    • Like