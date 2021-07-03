JM Graphic Design

Old School Fishing illustration design vector branding graphic design photoshop illustrstor logo heraldic logo heraldic old school fishing
Crest designed for the fishing club called "old school fishing" based on representative elements that identify the club and its members inspired by the heraldic crest.

