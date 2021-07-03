Riya Jawandhiya

Redesigning Mobile Version of MoHFW

Redesigning Mobile Version of MoHFW ux figma branding ui adobe creative illustration concept design
Redesigning the mobile version of the Ministry of Health and family welfare of the same with improved user experience.
Website designing for mobile version only was a new concept to me, I did few of the mobile website screens but that was usually as a sub-screen for a cross platform design, so new aspect was to understand mobile screen details for websites.
This is just a concept exploration for “MOHFW website” and not redesign of complete website, there are many OTHER ways to improve.

Case Study: https://bootcamp.uxdesign.cc/redesigning-mobile-version-of-mohfw-e37dbdbdd701

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
