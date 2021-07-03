Redesigning the mobile version of the Ministry of Health and family welfare of the same with improved user experience.

Website designing for mobile version only was a new concept to me, I did few of the mobile website screens but that was usually as a sub-screen for a cross platform design, so new aspect was to understand mobile screen details for websites.

This is just a concept exploration for “MOHFW website” and not redesign of complete website, there are many OTHER ways to improve.

Case Study: https://bootcamp.uxdesign.cc/redesigning-mobile-version-of-mohfw-e37dbdbdd701

