Health Land. A dedicated healthy food and juice bars finder

I chose to solve a problem within the healthy food industry. For this project, I conducted five interviews where I learned that people with a tight work schedule searching for food choose what to eat based on what's available in their surroundings. Usually, there is a lack of access to healthy food alternatives around us, and the places that offer natural/ raw and fresh food choices are hard to distinguish from them all.
My solution was Health Land. A mobile app built for users hungry for raw, fresh food options. The user-friendly mobile app highlights restaurants that offer organic, plant-based, vegan, and natural food. To allow the users to find easily, pick up or get delivery from restaurants and juice bars nearby.
Health Land is a stand-alone product but can be integrated into major search engines and food delivery websites.