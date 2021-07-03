Touq Perfumes Logo

Presenting Brand identity For Touq Perfumes - The name Touq is an Arabic word which means Having a strong emotional longing. ‘Smell is the sense of memory and desire’ – a fact that industry knows how to use to its advantage. Scents can control our behaviour and influence our emotions. The Logo of Touq perfumes is made to reflect these meanings. The logo contains arabic words combining into one beautiful symbol.

