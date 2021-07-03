Sophie Speliopoulos

Custom Sub Badges for Twitch.tv/gmoneymags

I was commissioned by twitch.tv/gmoneymags for some custom sub badges! I had a great time making these, and I look forward to working with them more in the future.

If you're interested in custom emotes and/or sub badges for your Twitch channel, please email me (sspeliopoulos372@g.rwu.edu) to inquire!

