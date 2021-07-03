Custom Sub Badges for Twitch.tv/gmoneymags

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I was commissioned by twitch.tv/gmoneymags for some custom sub badges! I had a great time making these, and I look forward to working with them more in the future.
If you're interested in custom emotes and/or sub badges for your Twitch channel, please email me (sspeliopoulos372@g.rwu.edu) to inquire!