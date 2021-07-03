Shamsuddin Ahmed

Shamsuddin Ahmed
Shamsuddin Ahmed
Technological Combination mark Logo
Hello there!!!
Here is my new design.the logo concept is including Hexagon shape + Networking sign. please give your valuable feedback and Follow me.
If you want to hire my.
please contact:
E-mail: Shamsuddinahmed6767@gmail.com
www.facebook.com/ShamsuddinSUA
WhatsApp: +8801710-043240

Shamsuddin Ahmed
Shamsuddin Ahmed

