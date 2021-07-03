Azwage

Muchy Fruit Bar

Azwage
Azwage
  • Save
Muchy Fruit Bar packaging fruit branding graphic design
Download color palette

Good food that tastes Naughty

With everyone staying at home in these uncertain times keeping healthy and staying fit has become a priority to a lot of people. I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that food that is good for you has to taste horrible. I thought about how I could create a fictional brand that not only looked good but could pass the health test and in theory would also be good for you.

Munchy is a Brand that makes eating healthy look and feel fun and with that in mind I felt it was important to make the brand bold, bright and approachable.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Azwage
Azwage

More by Azwage

View profile
    • Like