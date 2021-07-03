SERGUSHKIN DMITRY
VERUS

Bookkeeping Business Case

SERGUSHKIN DMITRY
VERUS
SERGUSHKIN DMITRY for VERUS
Hire Us
  • Save
Bookkeeping Business Case website minimal web design ui booke business product design ux startup
Download color palette

Hi there! 👋

Bookkeeping can help improve your accounting processes, including transaction automation. Whether you've found a gap in a process that needs updating, or just want to evaluate your current accounting system, this is a handy tool to improve your business.
______________________________________________________

👋Your business needs a design expert that creates high-end digital experiences?

dm.sergushkin@gmail.com 🚀
Tel.(Viber, Whatsapp): +380933010802
Telegram: @design_sdy

Hire Me: https://teletype.link/SERGUSHKIN
Telegram: @design_sdy

Make sure to subscribe to my social media:

Follow me on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/sergushkin

Follow me on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/dmitry.sergushkin

Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/design_sdy/

Follow me on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/in/dmitry-sergushkin-0795811a8/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
VERUS
VERUS
Full-service studio crafting unique digital experiences
Hire Us

More by VERUS

View profile
    • Like