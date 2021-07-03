Kuba Giermek

Docflix logo

Kuba Giermek
Kuba Giermek
Hire Me
  • Save
Docflix logo branding logo app illustration ui typography graphic poland vector design
Download color palette

Logo made for Medical Company from Switzerland

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Kuba Giermek
Kuba Giermek
UI/UX/Graphic Freelance Designer
Hire Me

More by Kuba Giermek

View profile
    • Like