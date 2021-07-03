DEEPEN STUDIO

logo for JUMBO (security and privacy app)

logo for JUMBO (security and privacy app) consulting privacy umbrella security elephant branding graphic design design genius-idea catchy logo clever hidden-message memorable
Elephant trunks for "J" of Jumbo and also for elephant.
Umbrella for security and also for network "online security".

