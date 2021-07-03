DEEPEN STUDIO

Logo for ARCHER COOPER (consulting agency)

Logo for ARCHER COOPER (consulting agency) smart consulting graphic design branding genius-idea logo genius hidden-message clever memorable
Download color palette

combination of C & A initials into "two shacking hands" and "infinity symbol","
"shacking hands" refers to business consulting.
infinity symbol" refers to creating infinite relationships with company customers.

