Britton Stipetic
Rogue Studio

A short history of branding: Advertising

Britton Stipetic
Rogue Studio
Britton Stipetic for Rogue Studio
A short history of branding: Advertising history madmen course training awwwards academy branding course logo branding illustration typography graphic design design marketing advertising
A slide from Chapter 01 of "The Secret Sauce" our course we are making with AWWWARDS. In this chapter we dive into the history of branding starting from its definition and follow branding progression till present day.

Stay tuned for more details 🥳

Rogue Studio
Rogue Studio
Helping ambitious brands stand out from the noise.
