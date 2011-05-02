86 Ford Rnger

I designed a little 80's style promo for my first vehicle. In 1992 I received a 1986 Ford Ranger. It had a 4-cylinder, 2.0 liter, 5-speed stick shift that was dubbed the "Race Ranger" - but it was slow as hellz. It was fun to drive for a while, until the engine exploded. We rebuilt it then sold it to my uncle, and he still drives it today - with over 300,000 miles.