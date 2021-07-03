Salma Akter

Yoga Logo

Salma Akter
Salma Akter
  • Save
Yoga Logo trendy logo mark creative logo webdesign app icon modern logo dribbble yoga logo design yoga logo icon vector branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Yoga Logo Design
Hope you like the concept!

Contact for freelance work : designersalma19@gmail.com
Thank you so much!

Salma Akter
Salma Akter
Like