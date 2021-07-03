Lateef Mushtaq

Icons - KinderCare

Lateef Mushtaq
Lateef Mushtaq
  • Save
Icons - KinderCare blue branding mobile illustration design mobile design xd figma ux
Download color palette

Designed these set of 'Icons' for mobile camera app

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Lateef Mushtaq
Lateef Mushtaq

More by Lateef Mushtaq

View profile
    • Like