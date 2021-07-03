Kaushtubh

Adobe Redesign Concept

Kaushtubh
Kaushtubh
  • Save
Adobe Redesign Concept illustration branding logo app art design
Download color palette

The Letter A seems as stacked up triangles with rounded corners that are pleasing to the eyes.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
Kaushtubh
Kaushtubh

More by Kaushtubh

View profile
    • Like