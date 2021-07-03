Guriya Kumari

"Dad daughter love" Photoshop painting

“Dad, you’ve always been the coolest – like all those times you said ‘yes’ when Mom said ‘no.’' by unknown

Hey folks, here is my photoshop painting named 'Dad daughter love'. I hope you like it.

Visit my Instagram for more art:
https://www.instagram.com/guriya.k.999/?igshid=q5av1hzjrk5d

Visit my Behance for more art:
https://www.behance.net/gkumari

Support me with likes and feedback.
Thank you.😊

