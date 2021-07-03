Oscar

Music Festival Logo/Poster (en español)

Music Festival Logo/Poster (en español) logo branding
This was a little poster/collection of graphics I made for a Spanish Music Festival a fair few months back. At the time, I was super interested in the prospect of trying my hand at some 3d graphics, and so just threw myself in the deep end!

Design a logo for a fictional music festival.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 3, 2021
