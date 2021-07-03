Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Farah Aydid Alif

Out of the BLue

Farah Aydid Alif
Farah Aydid Alif
Out of the BLue 3d motion graphics graphic design illustrator blender icon design 3d icon message icon vector icon icon
Fun Experiment with blender & Illustrator.
Created this simple icon with illustrator then make it out of the blue with blender.using blender to create your graphical world is really fun , you should try this if not yet !!
Farah Aydid Alif
Farah Aydid Alif

