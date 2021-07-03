🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Fun Experiment with blender & Illustrator.
Created this simple icon with illustrator then make it out of the blue with blender.using blender to create your graphical world is really fun , you should try this if not yet !!
Thanks