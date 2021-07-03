shraddha mali

Fruitila-

Fruitila- ux design
This is my first dribbble shot, Starting a design journey. This app allows you to not only purchase fruits but gives you nutritional facts of each which is very useful. I hope you all will like it

Posted on Jul 3, 2021
